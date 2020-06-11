UrduPoint.com
Police Taking Action On Violations Of SOPs: CCPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 11:52 PM

Police taking action on violations of SOPs: CCPO

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday said that about 201 cases were registered in six days on violation of SOPs regarding Covid-19 pandemic

As many as 1,445 shops were sealed for violating the SOPs, while the divisional officers also checked more than 453 markets across the city to ensure implementation of SOPs, he added.

Similarly, he said, tickets were issued to more than 12,000 motorcyclists and motorists for not wearing face masks while driving, whereas 5,955 shopkeepers were issued warnings.

Zulfiqar Hameed said the government's guidelines related to the coronavirus pandemic were being strictly implemented. He directed the senior officers to conduct the visits of markets and bazaars for reviewing the arrangements.

