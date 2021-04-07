Police taking all measures for safety of business community, says Additional IG South

Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal, said that industry has main role in country's economy and in provision of job opportunities and police is taking all measures for the safety of business community

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General South Punjab, Zafar Iqbal, said that industry has main role in country's economy and in provision of job opportunities and police is taking all measures for the safety of business community.

Police was ready to extend every type of cooperation for the sense of security to business community.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony in his honour held at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Thursday.

Additional IG South said that economy and security have direct connection and can't be separated. Police of South Punjab was working under available resources to esnure law & order across the region.

He said that safe city was a mega project and it could be made functional with the cooperation of all stakeholders including business community.

The situation of street crimes would improve through effective patrolling and with help of CCTV cameras, Zafar said and added that reforms were being introduced for improvement of Thana culture.

He urged to identify the black sheeps of the department and stern action would be taken against such elements.

Additional IG directed traffic police officials for renewal of old driving licenses of business community and members of chamber.

He offered monitoring of crime hotspots through CCTV cameras at industrial estate area while police picket will also be set-up there as security purposes. He also appreciated the philanthropists activities of the chamber.

Assistant Inspector General Discipline Imran Shoukat said that police would provide security to industrial and business sector on notice of cash transactions.

Business community should aware police regarding arrival of foreign delegations and experts for security purposes.

President MCCI Khawaja Salahuddin said in his welcoming address that chamber and police are enjoying exemplary relationships through last many years and added that they had always cooperated with police for betterment of security situation.

He suggested up-gradation of latest policing system and police stations and demanded represeantation of MCCI into the committees formed by police.

He also presented charter of demand to Additional IG South on behalf of business community.

President Dera Ghazi Khan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI), Khawaja Jalal-u-Din Roomi, urged police to ensure security arrangments into industrial estate area and the business community would extend all terms of cooperation in this regard.

He assured to provide all necessary equipments and logistics to police for proper patrolling in estate area.

Roomi said that civil secretariate in South Punjab could not be functional properly, however, police secretariate under leadership of Additional IG South was working to address the grievances of the people of this belt.

On this occasion, CPO Munir Masud Marth, SSP Discipline Imran Shoukat, CTO Jalil Imran, SP Cantt Kamran Amir, SVP MCCI Syed Iftikhar Ali Shah, former president Mian Fazal Elahi Sheikh, Khawaja Yousuf and others were present.