Police taking special security measures for PSL matches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday ordered the police to take special measures regarding security arrangements for PSL matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

In his message, the IG Punjab said, "PSL is the brand of Pakistani cricket, the peaceful conduct of which is the national responsibility of all of us." Dr. Usman Anwar said that PSL security was not only a departmental duty but more than that it was their national obligation which had to be performed with full sense of dutifulness and sincerity.

The IG Punjab said the officers and personnel's security duty was not only around the stadium, route or hotel but everywhere where any danger was seen.

Dr. Usman Anwar clarified that the police teams had to ensure immediate action against anti-social elements involved in terrorism, disruption of peace and riots, and while carrying out their duties, they had to stop every hand that tarnished peace and harmony.

The IG Punjab directed that along with the cricket teams, the cricket fans, smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured and the road should not be closed unnecessarily at any place.

He said that the process of checking the cricket fans should be completed in accordance with the SOPs and all possible assistance should be provided to women in providing better seats in the stadium.

He said that the measures for provision of food and welfare of the personnel posted on duty were being improved, so the security teams should focus all their attention on the peaceful conduct of the matches and convenience of citizens.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that security teams should keep an eye on their surroundings and speed up search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations.