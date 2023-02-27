UrduPoint.com

Police Taking Special Security Measures For PSL Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 08:37 PM

Police taking special security measures for PSL matches

Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday ordered the police to take special measures regarding security arrangements for PSL matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Monday ordered the police to take special measures regarding security arrangements for PSL matches in Lahore and Rawalpindi.

In his message, the IG Punjab said, "PSL is the brand of Pakistani cricket, the peaceful conduct of which is the national responsibility of all of us." Dr. Usman Anwar said that PSL security was not only a departmental duty but more than that it was their national obligation which had to be performed with full sense of dutifulness and sincerity.

The IG Punjab said the officers and personnel's security duty was not only around the stadium, route or hotel but everywhere where any danger was seen.

Dr. Usman Anwar clarified that the police teams had to ensure immediate action against anti-social elements involved in terrorism, disruption of peace and riots, and while carrying out their duties, they had to stop every hand that tarnished peace and harmony.

The IG Punjab directed that along with the cricket teams, the cricket fans, smooth flow of traffic should also be ensured and the road should not be closed unnecessarily at any place.

He said that the process of checking the cricket fans should be completed in accordance with the SOPs and all possible assistance should be provided to women in providing better seats in the stadium.

He said that the measures for provision of food and welfare of the personnel posted on duty were being improved, so the security teams should focus all their attention on the peaceful conduct of the matches and convenience of citizens.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that security teams should keep an eye on their surroundings and speed up search, sweep, combing and intelligence-based operations.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Lahore Riots Police Punjab Pakistan Super League Hotel Road Traffic Rawalpindi Women All

Recent Stories

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

Inaugural Dubai Stem Cell Congress launched

10 minutes ago
 Senate PDU, ILO discuss mutual interests, issues

Senate PDU, ILO discuss mutual interests, issues

1 minute ago
 EU, UK Agree on New Trade Deal Within Northern Ire ..

EU, UK Agree on New Trade Deal Within Northern Ireland Protocol Framework - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 Serbia and Kosovo leaders talk as EU presses for a ..

Serbia and Kosovo leaders talk as EU presses for a deal

2 minutes ago
 Sardar Shahjahan directs to complete ongoing proje ..

Sardar Shahjahan directs to complete ongoing projects in district Mansehra

2 minutes ago
 Levies personnel martyred, five injured in Kohlu m ..

Levies personnel martyred, five injured in Kohlu mine blast

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.