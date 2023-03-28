Police taking steps for treatment of disabled children of employees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Captain (Retired) Suhail Chaudhry Tuesday met with the differently-abled children of police officials at his office and said that special steps were being taken for the treatment of special children of employees as per orders from Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.

Talking to the special children and their parents, he said that special children needed more attention, care and love to help them become useful citizens. He gave Rs 30,000 from his pocket for the treatment of two special children of police officials.

He said a police welfare desk should be set up at Children Hospital Complex Multan.

He gave permission to buy medicines for special children of police officials from a welfare fund and resolved the duty schedule problem of two policemen who had to take care of their special children, said a release issued by a police spokesman.

Meanwhile, police officials' children having hearing trouble or disability underwent screening at Hamza Foundation in Lahore and the department would arrange hearing aid devices for them.

Meanwhile, RPO also installed a badge on the shoulders of constable Ahmad Nawaz upon his promotion as head constable.