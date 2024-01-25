Police Taking Steps To Control Traffic Rules Violations, Underage Driving
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 07:05 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) Rawalpindi District Police were taking solid steps to control traffic rules violations and underage driving, said a police spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that police had intensified their ongoing campaign against underage drivers and booked 38 underage drivers during the last 24 hours.
He said that police, on the directives of City Police Officer, were taking action in accordance with the law against underage drivers.
The spokesman said the CPO had directed City Traffic Police, Rawalpindi to take steps to control traffic rules violations. Police had initiated a drive against underage drivers without any discrimination, he added.
He urged the parents to keep a vigilant eye on their children to avert road accidents.
He said vehicles and motorcycles of the underage drivers were also being impounded in respective police stations, he said.
In addition to issuing fines for underage driving, police were also conducting awareness campaigns in schools and colleges to educate young individuals about the legal age requirements for obtaining a driver’s license.
He informed that total 6779 FIRs were registered under the campaign launched against underage drivers.
