Police Taking Steps To Curb Crimes, IGP Sindh Tells OICCI

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2022 | 09:09 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said Sindh Police was making all-out effort to curb crimes particularly street crimes, killings during robberies and drug abuse

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon on Thursday said Sindh Police was making all-out effort to curb crimes particularly street crimes, killings during robberies and drug abuse.

Majority of the criminals were drug addicts, he stated while addressing the members of Overseas Investors Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OICCI) during his visit to OICCI office here.

He told the OICCI members that the Sindh Police was moving forward under a strategy and plan of action utilizing modern techniques to control street crimes and stop drug business.

The IGP said police would not spare anyone who cause life and financial damage to citizens, and ensure the eradication of those evils from the society through indiscriminate police action.

IGP Sindh said indiscriminate actions against the drug peddlers were being ensured at the provincial level.

Ghulam Nabi Memon said comprehensive recommendations containing amendments in the Prohibition of Narcotic Drugs Act were also being sent to the Sindh government, aiming to make the existing law more effective.

He said the Sindh government was providing full support for the upgrading and capacity building of counter terrorism department (CTD), rapid response force (RRF) and Investigation wing of Sindh Police.

The Sindh police chief said the use of modern technology had become a necessity in every process of policing. The Sindh Police was moving forward keeping in mind the importance and usefulness of modern techniques by utilizing all the available resources.

Upon recommendation of the OICCI members, the IGP Sindh appointed the AIGP Operations as a focal person for maintaining contact with the OICCI and addressing their issues.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held on issues including the current situation of law and order, traffic jams, the difficulties faced by the business community, especially investors from foreign countries.

Earlier upon the arrival, IGP Sindh was welcomed by Secretary General of OICCI Abdul Aleem and other members.

