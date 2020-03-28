Police taking steps to implement Section 144, lockdown

(@FahadShabbir)

As per orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, police teams are strictly implementing the instructions issued by the government regarding implementation of Section 144 and the lockdown to save precious lives from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As per orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, police teams are strictly implementing the instructions issued by the government regarding implementation of Section 144 and the lockdown to save precious lives from coronavirus.

According to the Police Department sources, police teams, along with health and other departments employees, were taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent the coronavirus spread and conduct awareness campaigns for people.

Strict action was being taken against hoarders of face masks, hand sanitizers and other essential equipment, according to the police.

The police teams, since declaration of the lockdown, have registered 4,845 cases and arrested 9,015 persons over violation of the orders. As many as 3,274 were detained while 565 were released after issuance of a warning.

During action against hoarding, police teams registered 132 cases and 141 accused were arrested.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir directed the regional and district police chiefs to speed up action against violators of the law and the administration orders.