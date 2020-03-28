UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Taking Steps To Implement Section 144, Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 seconds ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:41 PM

Police taking steps to implement Section 144, lockdown

As per orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, police teams are strictly implementing the instructions issued by the government regarding implementation of Section 144 and the lockdown to save precious lives from coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :As per orders of Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastagir, police teams are strictly implementing the instructions issued by the government regarding implementation of Section 144 and the lockdown to save precious lives from coronavirus.

According to the Police Department sources, police teams, along with health and other departments employees, were taking steps under the supervision of DPOs to prevent the coronavirus spread and conduct awareness campaigns for people.

Strict action was being taken against hoarders of face masks, hand sanitizers and other essential equipment, according to the police.

The police teams, since declaration of the lockdown, have registered 4,845 cases and arrested 9,015 persons over violation of the orders. As many as 3,274 were detained while 565 were released after issuance of a warning.

During action against hoarding, police teams registered 132 cases and 141 accused were arrested.

IG Punjab Shoaib Dastagir directed the regional and district police chiefs to speed up action against violators of the law and the administration orders.

Related Topics

Police Punjab From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Meeting reviews supply chains of essential commodi ..

16 seconds ago

COVID-19 cases up by 228 in Russia, daily record

19 seconds ago

About 200 S. Korean peacekeepers return home from ..

21 seconds ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

23 seconds ago

Russian Biomedical Agency Presents COVID-19 Treatm ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman Pakistan Academy of Letters condoles over ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.