Police Taking Steps To Strengthen Relations With Community; ASP

Faizan Hashmi 28 seconds ago Sat 12th September 2020 | 08:12 PM

Islamabad police, being a professional force, was taking multiple steps to strengthen relations with community and win public trust on the force by resolving grievances at their door step

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :Islamabad police, being a professional force, was taking multiple steps to strengthen relations with community and win public trust on the force by resolving grievances at their door step.

It was stated by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Shahzad Town) Usman Tipu while speaking to the participants of `Open Kutchery' at area of Shahzad Town police here on Saturday.

The Open Kutchery was organized following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) (Operations), Waqar Uddin Syed who asked for effective interaction of police with people.

It was attended among others by Station House Officer, members of conciliatory committees and a large number of notables as well as people of the area.

ASP Usman Tipu, listened to the problems of the people and directed police officials to immediately resolve them to promote friendly policing.

He said Islamabad police was taking every possible step to maintain peace in the city and the force required cooperation of citizens to ensure fool proof security.

He said public cooperation was vital for effective policing and crime could be controlled through involving community in policing affairs fairly.

He appealed citizens to keep an eye in their surroundings and inform the police in case of observing the suspects.

Tipu said Islamabad police launched effective crackdown against drug peddlers, land grabbers in their respective areas and arrested many suspects.

The people thanked IGP and the DIG (Operations) for listening to their complaints and and assured their cooperation when needed.

