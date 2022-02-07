Police taking strict action against kite sellers, flyers; arrest 300, recover 63,000 kites

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Umar Saeed Malik were taking strict action against kite sellers, flyers and those involved in aerial firing, said a police spokesman on Monday

He informed that police had arrested 300 violators besides recovering 63,000 kites and 1400 kite flying string rolls from their possession.

The spokesman said that the CPO had directed the officers concerned to utilize all available resources to net the kite flying ban violators, kite sellers and those involved in the aerial firing.

He informed that the CPO had also appreciated police performance and directed to continue raids to take strict action against sellers and flyers.

He said, the kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be spared.

He said that ban on kite flying was being strictly implemented, adding, police were making all-out efforts to net the violators. The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop the kite flying, he added.

The special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

The CPO said that the kite flying ban violations and aerial firing would not be tolerated so strict action in accordance with the law should be taken against the violators, adding, special teams had also been constituted to control kite flying and aerial firing.

A monitoring system had also been developed in this regard besides taking surety bonds from the owners of several buildings.

He informed that Punjab Inspector General of Police, Rao Sardar Ali Khan had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing.

Under an awareness campaign, special announcements were also being made in the mosques to prevent kite flying and aerial firing, he said adding, the parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

He informed that an awareness walk against kite flying was organized here on Monday in New Town area. Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations, Rawalpindi, Waseem Riaz, ASP New Town, SHO New Town, representatives of Anjuman-e-Tajran Commercial Market and a large number of citizens participated in the walk.

The people had also been requested to report on 15 against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, the CPO said.

