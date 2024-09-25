Open Menu

Police Taking Strict Action Against Unfit PSVs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are taking strict action against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a police spokesman, the Police under a special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district issued challan slips to 5761 PSVs and impounded 741 during 31 days.

He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned over 5761 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 6.2 million on the rules violators.

He said that the Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers. Legal action was taken against 496 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were canceled, he said adding, 43 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles. All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those who endanger the lives of the citizens, he said.

The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSV owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence. The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.

A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Traffic Rawalpindi All Million

Recent Stories

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making fig ..

Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi Shaheed, an epoch-making figure; His great sacrifice for ..

19 minutes ago
 IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Sh ..

IMF loan programme approval in final stages: PM Shehbaz

2 hours ago
 PM urges developed nations to assist developing co ..

PM urges developed nations to assist developing countries steer out of debt trap ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

22 hours ago
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

22 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

23 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

24 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

24 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

24 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan