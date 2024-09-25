Police Taking Strict Action Against Unfit PSVs
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are taking strict action against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).
According to a police spokesman, the Police under a special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district issued challan slips to 5761 PSVs and impounded 741 during 31 days.
He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned over 5761 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 6.2 million on the rules violators.
He said that the Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers. Legal action was taken against 496 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.
The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were canceled, he said adding, 43 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles. All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.
He said that the traveling time of the vehicles was also being checked. Legal action would be ensured against those who endanger the lives of the citizens, he said.
The spokesman said that action would also be taken against the PSV owners and bus terminal managers found guilty of negligence. The special squad of City Traffic Police is also ensuring checking of vehicles at bus terminals, he informed.
A special campaign was also launched for awareness of the citizens and drivers, he added.
