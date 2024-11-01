Open Menu

Police Taking Strict Action Against Unfit PSVs

Faizan Hashmi Published November 01, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Police taking strict action against unfit PSVs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2024) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani are taking strict action against unfit Public Service Vehicles (PSVs).

According to a police spokesman, Police under special campaign launched in Rawalpindi district issued challan slips to 9532 PSVs and impounded 1335 during 67 days.

He informed that during a special campaign launched against unfit vehicles, police challaned over 9532 and imposed fines amounting to over Rs 10 million on the rules violators.

He said that Police were taking action in accordance with the law against unfit PSVs, checking route permits and licenses of the drivers.

Legal action was taken against 774 drivers for driving vehicles without licenses, he added.

The licenses of 27 drivers found guilty of negligence were cancelled, he said adding, 52 cases were also registered against drivers and the owners of public service vehicles.

All possible steps were being taken to ensure safe travel on PSVs, he added.

