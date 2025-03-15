Police Team Arrested Drug Peddler From Gulshan Town
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 01:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Organized Crime Unit along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasrullah Khan's team conducted an operation in the area of City Police Station.
On a confidential tip off, the police team arrested a drug peddler from Gulshan Town.
15 bottles of different brands of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler.
A case has been registered against the arrested drug peddler at the City Police Station under the provisions of Narcotics.
