Police team arrested drug peddler from Gulshan Town

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Organized Crime Unit along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Nasrullah Khan's team conducted an operation in the area of City Police Station.

On a confidential tip off, the police team arrested a drug peddler from Gulshan Town.

15 bottles of different brands of liquor were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug peddler.

A case has been registered against the arrested drug peddler at the City Police Station under the provisions of Narcotics.