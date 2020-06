Police team awarded cash prizes, certificates

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and certificates t police team of Thikriwala police encounter on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Suhail Chaudhry awarded cash prizes and certificates t police team of Thikriwala police encounter on Saturday.

In the encounter, a dacoit was killed.

The CPO gave cash prize of Rs 30,000 each to SHO Zafar Iqbal and Inspector Shan Elahi, Rs 15,000 each to ASIs Farooq Nazar, Adeel Akram, Wajid Ali, Rs 10,000 each to head-constables Waqar Mushtaq, Irfan Qaisar, Ghulam Abbas and Rs 7,000 each to constables Naseer Ahmed, Ghulam Mustafa, Abdul Khaliq, Iqbal Hussain, Muhammad Nadeem and Zaheer Abbas.

Appreciation certificates were also awarded to the police team members.