Police Team Awarded With Commendation Certificates, Cash Prizes For Arresting Street Criminal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 06, 2022 | 08:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2022 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi on Friday awarded a team of Hyderi police station with commendation certificates and cash prizes for arresting a street criminal after an encounter.

According to spokesperson for Karachi Police, the Additional IGP - Karachi awarded commendation certificates and cash prizes to a team of Hyderi police station including SHO, a head constable and three constables.

Earlier, on May 1st, the said team of Hyderi PS had arrested a street criminal in injured condition after an exchange of firing. The arrested accused was robbing citizen in parking of a market, when police party reached the spot, he resorted to firing.

The accused was injured in police firing and police recovered illegal weapon, snatched cash and mobile phone from his possession.

