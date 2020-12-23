UrduPoint.com
Police Team Constituted To Investigate Lawyer's Murder

Umer Jamshaid Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:20 PM

Police team constituted to investigate lawyer's murder

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad police have constituted a special team to investigate into the murder case of a lawyer who was shot dead in sector G-10 by unidentified motorcyclists last day, police source said.

According to details,a lawyer identified as Shah Alam,was shot dead in G-10 by two persons on a motorcycle when he was in his car.

The victim died on the spot and his body was shifted to the hospital for legal procedure.He was resident of Bannu and cause of his murder was apparently old enmity.

Soon after the incident,DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has constituted a police team including Station House Officer of Ramna Police Station SI Turabul Hassan. Police source said that Bannu police has been also approached to get details about the cases registered there over rivalry of the deceased with other group.Further investigation is underway into the matter,the source maintained.

More Stories From Pakistan

