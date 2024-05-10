Police Team Foils Attempt Of Smuggling Antiquities Abroad
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 03:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) SSP Operations Kashif Zulfiqar and Director Archeology Abdul Samad in joint press conference confirmed that the Baharipura Police Station has taken an important action by failing the attempt of smuggling antiquities abroad.
They said that on receiving secret information, the attempt to smuggle antiquities abroad has been foiled, says SSP Operation Kashif Zulfiqar.
During the operation, the leader of the international smuggler network was also arrested, Kashif Zulfiqar said.
Director Archeology Abdul Samad said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has taken great action.
KP Police is providing a peaceful environment to foreign tourists, Abdul Samad said. Foreign tourists are also familiar with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Abdul Samad said.
Exported goods are not original, but still worth millions, Abdul Samad said, adding that there is a high demand for this type of antiquities in foreign countries. These antiquities were being smuggled to China, Abdul Samad said.
APP/ijz/1505
