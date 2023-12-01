Police team inspects security of banks in Shabqadar

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A police team on Friday inspected security arrangements at various banks in Shabqadar Bazaar, emphasizing the need for close coordination with the police to avoid any mishaps.

In light of the directives issued by District Police Officer Charsadda, Nazir Khan, DSP Shabqadar Gulsheed Khan conducted an inspection of security measures in the area.

DSP Shabqadar Gulsheed Khan expressed satisfaction with the security arrangements during meetings with bank staff, providing necessary instructions to bank managers and security guards.

He emphasized the importance of immediately informing the police in case of any emergency and urged them to activate alarm systems and SOS systems to ensure the safety of the banks.

DSP Shabqadar instructed the bank staff to keep their CCTV cameras active and highlighted the importance of maintaining a peak alert position.

He provided instructions to security guards and police personnel, emphasizing the need for all security personnel to be armed and in alert positions to effectively deal with any untoward incidents.