Police Team Investigating Rehan Case Arrested For Misconduct

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 05:34 PM

The police team of P.S Bahadurabad, engaged in investigating the death of a 15 year subjected to mob violence in the neighborhood, has been arrested for allegedly demanding and taking money from the family of Daniyal one of the accused killer

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :The police team of P.S Bahadurabad, engaged in investigating the death of a 15 year subjected to mob violence in the neighborhood, has been arrested for allegedly demanding and taking money from the family of Daniyal one of the accused killer.

Senior Superintendent Police, Karachi - East, Ghulam Azfar Maheesar talking to media here on Saturday said a case has been registered against the team section 384/385 on basis of charges number 245/2019 which also include forced entry into the residence of Daniyal, who was already under police custody but was made to appear before his family hand-cuffed and in a pitiable condition.

Case for harassing the family of the accuse and forcing them to bribe the police team was said to be registered against SIO Farooq, SI Rehmat, Constable Shah Faisal and Constable Ghulam Rasool and two other police men namely Ghulam Rasool and Mohammad Khan.

The latter too but managed to escape and avert their arrest, said SSP - East.

The senior police officer on the occasion assured that no complacency will be tolerated in the Rehan murder case and investigations would be done on the basis of merit so that justice could be actually done.

SSP Ghulam Azfar Maheesar said the police department would ensure that public confidence is maintained and culprits if provenguilty are taken to task.

