Police Team Led By Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan Discuss SOPs For House Search

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 19, 2023 | 05:45 PM

Police team led by Lahore Commissioner, Imran Khan discuss SOPs for house search

The latest reports say that the team reached Zaman Park for search of the PTI chief’s house but Caretaker Punjab Information Minister Amir Mir says the team is there to decide SOPs.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 19th, 2023) A police team led by Lahore commissioner initiated a search operation at the residence of former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Zaman Park on Friday.

The team reached Zaman Park after Imran Khan 's legal team granted permission to it for search of his house. The team led by the Lahore Commissioner is conducting the search of the PTI chairman.

Imran Khan is also present there along with the media representatives and lawyers. The sources said that the team would also hold a meeting with the PTI chief.

The police had earlier obtained a search warrant for the residence of Imran Khan. The search warrant for Imran Khan's house was issued by ATC Judge Abhar Gul Khan yesterday.

Amir Mir, the Punjab caretaker Information Minister, however, said that the team was not there for search rather it was there to decide SOPs in this regard.

Earlier today, Imran Khan secured bail in three cases related to violence on May 9 in the country. The court directed him to join investigation. Later he reached the Lahore High Court along with his legal team and secured bail in Zill-e-Shah murder case.

