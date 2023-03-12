UrduPoint.com

Police Team Of Zille Shah Murder Case Meets CM

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2023 | 08:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The police team tracing the 8th March murder case of the deceased political worker Zille Shah on Sunday met with the Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi.

Those meeting comprised SSP Imran Kishwar, Inspector Muhammad Ali Butt, Inspector Nabi Baksh, sub inspector Amir Shehzad, sub inspector Zubair, head constable Khurram Shehzad and constable Muhammad Tayyab. Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police and CCPO were also present on the occasion. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi lauded the performance of the police team and appreciated them as well.

He remarked that all the police officers traced the blind case in a dedicated and professional manner and in a very short period of time. Mohsin Naqvi said that the Punjab government duly acknowledged their performance, adding that it was our collective responsibility to provide justice to the heirs of the deceased citizen.

Mohsin Naqvi said that the police officers fulfilled all the requirements of justice earlier and would do so in future as well.

