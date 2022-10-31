Police teams formed to curb street crimes, narcotics supply and car lifting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2022 ) :Peshawar police have constituted three separate teams to counter the rising cases of street crimes, supply of narcotics and car lifting. The teams were tasked with tracing and arresting the robbers, curbing narcotics supply and vehicle thefts in the district.

SSP Operations while talking to media persons here Monday said all the district SHOs have been issued warnings to take effective actions against the anti-socials elements and register FIRs rather than just filing the daily report at their police stations.

At Police Lines Peshawar, he said a police team titled Anti Violent Crime Team has been constituted and hoped that the initiative would greatly help in curbing street crime.

In all the four divisions of Peshawar, he informed that Anti-Snatching teams have been reorganized and SPs concerned have been directed to take effective actions against gangs involved in street crimes in their respective jurisdictions.

Likewise, he said the complete data record and pictures of the criminals involved in street crimes will also be compiled through the Security Branch. He said stolen and unregistered motorcycles were being used in street crimes.

All the police stations have also been directed that if the team of other police stations takes actions against street criminals, the accused would be handed over to the same police station for legal action and the SHO and staff concerned would face action.