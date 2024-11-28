Police Teams Intensify Crackdown On Criminal Elements
Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2024 | 09:21 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) In line with Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's 'Safe Punjab vision', police teams continue their strict crackdown on criminal elements.
Under the supervision of Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, police teams across all districts of the province, including Lahore, are carrying out operations against dangerous criminals without any discrimination. As part of this ongoing crackdown, Punjab Police have arrested over 217,000 criminals wanted in various criminal activities.
Spokesperson for Punjab Police said that, this year, a total of 123,647 proclaimed offenders have been arrested across the province, including 22,396 of category 'A' and 101,251 of category 'B'.
Additionally, 61,238 court absconders were apprehended, with 5,954 from category 'A' and 55,284 from category 'B'. During the operations, 32,453 target offenders (habitual criminals) were also arrested, including 13,624 from category 'A' and 18,829 from category 'B'.
Moreover, 92 proclaimed offenders wanted in heinous crimes were arrested abroad and brought back to Pakistan. Spokesperson further mentioned that in the provincial capital, Lahore, over 63,000 criminals were arrested, including 24,811 proclaimed offenders, 25,441 court absconders, and 12,897 target offenders.
