Police Teams Participating In Relief Activities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 07:55 PM

Police teams participating in relief activities

As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, relief teams of the Punjab Police are actively participating in relief activities with other departments to save lives and valuables of flood-affected people

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :As per directions of Inspector General Police Punjab Capt (retd) Arif Nawaz Khan, relief teams of the Punjab Police are actively participating in relief activities with other departments to save lives and valuables of flood-affected people.

In this regard, PHP officials posted at Sahoka Pattan Check post Bhawalnagar rescued and shifted many flood-hit families to safe places while 49 riverine check posts in Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, MuzafraGarh, Layyah, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Mianwali and Attock participated in mock exercises.

Additional IG PHP Manzoor Sarwar Chaudhary said that officials were also helping people in relief activities in addition to performing their routine duties.

Special police teams are patrolling flood-affected areas to help families to shift them to safer places.

He said that all riverine check posts would remain high alert and all officials will perform their duties with a high spirit.

