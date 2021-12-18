(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Hyderabad police have termed the death of a young man, in whose reaction a large group of a local community had allegedly tortured 2 persons including a revenue officer 2 months ago in Hyderabad, a suicide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have termed the death of a young man, in whose reaction a large group of a local community had allegedly tortured 2 persons including a revenue officer 2 months ago in Hyderabad, a suicide.

According to report, which has been submitted in the court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate VII here Saturday, the investigation Officer Inspector Siraj Lashari concluded that 16 years old Usman Soomro had taken his own life by firing a gunshot.

As many as 3 separate FIRs of that October 15 incident near Naseem Nagar area of Qasimabad were registered with the first one on complaint of the deceased Soomro's father.

The Qasimabad police lodged the second FIR and nominated 17 persons of Soomro community with Names besides 30 unknown for assaulting the police at the residence of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka Majid Khaskheli.

Khaskheli and his brother were critically injured in the said assault while a police inspector was also injured while trying to protect the two brothers from the enraged mob.

The incident's third FIR was registered on the complaint of Razia, wife of Khaskheli.

She also named the same persons of the Soomro community as stated in the case made by the police.