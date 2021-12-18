UrduPoint.com

Police Terms Death Of Revenue Officer's Slain Servant A Suicide

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 10:47 PM

Police terms death of Revenue officer's slain servant a suicide

The Hyderabad police have termed the death of a young man, in whose reaction a large group of a local community had allegedly tortured 2 persons including a revenue officer 2 months ago in Hyderabad, a suicide

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :The Hyderabad police have termed the death of a young man, in whose reaction a large group of a local community had allegedly tortured 2 persons including a revenue officer 2 months ago in Hyderabad, a suicide.

According to report, which has been submitted in the court of Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate VII here Saturday, the investigation Officer Inspector Siraj Lashari concluded that 16 years old Usman Soomro had taken his own life by firing a gunshot.

As many as 3 separate FIRs of that October 15 incident near Naseem Nagar area of Qasimabad were registered with the first one on complaint of the deceased Soomro's father.

The Qasimabad police lodged the second FIR and nominated 17 persons of Soomro community with Names besides 30 unknown for assaulting the police at the residence of Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka Majid Khaskheli.

Khaskheli and his brother were critically injured in the said assault while a police inspector was also injured while trying to protect the two brothers from the enraged mob.

The incident's third FIR was registered on the complaint of Razia, wife of Khaskheli.

She also named the same persons of the Soomro community as stated in the case made by the police.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Suicide Wife Young Hyderabad Man Same Qasimabad October FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Chisinau Slams Russian Ambassador's 'Unfriendly Ac ..

Chisinau Slams Russian Ambassador's 'Unfriendly Act' of Attending Inauguration i ..

10 seconds ago
 US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

US Senate confirms Bauer as envoy to France

23 minutes ago
 President underscores need for production of envir ..

President underscores need for production of environment friendly energy

23 minutes ago
 Over 5.106m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in ..

Over 5.106m people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad

23 minutes ago
 London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Over Spread ..

London Mayor Declares 'Major Incident' Over Spread of Omicron Variant

23 minutes ago
 Floods displace thousands in Malaysia

Floods displace thousands in Malaysia

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.