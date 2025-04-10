Police thwart abduction attempt, arrest three suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a prompt and effective response, police foiled a kidnapping attempt in Layyah district and safely recovered an abducted shopkeeper within 30 minutes. Three suspects were arrested on the spot, while the prime accused remains at large.

According to police sources, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Pir Jaggi Sharif Police Station. Mohsin Dasti, a resident of Kot Sultan, along with three unidentified accomplices, allegedly abducted Qamar-uz-Zaman, son of Muhammad Ramzan Kharl, from his shop located in Chak No. 171, Layyah. The suspects forced him into a car bearing registration number AHR-749 and attempted to flee the scene in broad daylight.

Upon receiving the report, Station House Officer (SHO) Ata Miran Chaudhry, leading a police team, immediately launched a coordinated operation. The police set up checkpoints and managed to intercept the suspects near Paharpur within half an hour. Three of the culprits were taken into custody, and the kidnapped shopkeeper was successfully rescued.

However, the main suspect, Mohsin Dasti, managed to escape. Police have registered a case and initiated a search operation to apprehend the fugitive.