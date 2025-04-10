Police Thwart Abduction Attempt, Arrest Three Suspects
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2025 | 08:57 PM
In a prompt and effective response, police foiled a kidnapping attempt in Layyah district and safely recovered an abducted shopkeeper within 30 minutes. Three suspects were arrested on the spot, while the prime accused remains at large
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) In a prompt and effective response, police foiled a kidnapping attempt in Layyah district and safely recovered an abducted shopkeeper within 30 minutes. Three suspects were arrested on the spot, while the prime accused remains at large.
According to police sources, the incident took place in the jurisdiction of Pir Jaggi Sharif Police Station. Mohsin Dasti, a resident of Kot Sultan, along with three unidentified accomplices, allegedly abducted Qamar-uz-Zaman, son of Muhammad Ramzan Kharl, from his shop located in Chak No. 171, Layyah. The suspects forced him into a car bearing registration number AHR-749 and attempted to flee the scene in broad daylight.
Upon receiving the report, Station House Officer (SHO) Ata Miran Chaudhry, leading a police team, immediately launched a coordinated operation. The police set up checkpoints and managed to intercept the suspects near Paharpur within half an hour. Three of the culprits were taken into custody, and the kidnapped shopkeeper was successfully rescued.
However, the main suspect, Mohsin Dasti, managed to escape. Police have registered a case and initiated a search operation to apprehend the fugitive.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senate Standing Committee on Housing & Works meeting held1 hour ago
-
Mirpurkhas admin pushes for affordable flour prices1 hour ago
-
TBH, CSJ hold seminar examining school textbooks content in Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Sindh Govt announces Public-Private Partnership for Fertilizer Production from Thar Coal1 hour ago
-
Russian ambassador honors Pakistani lawmaker Sahar Kamran for strengthening bilateral ties1 hour ago
-
PM Shehbaz concludes two-day visit to Belarus2 hours ago
-
CM Maryam reaches Turkiye to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum 20252 hours ago
-
Efforts expedited for monsoon flood arrangements in Faisalabad2 hours ago
-
SUPARCO commemorates International Day of Human Spaceflight2 hours ago
-
Sindh IG Prisons visits family of deceased lady police constable, announces relief package2 hours ago
-
Overseas Convention aims to strengthen ties with Diaspora: Ch Salik2 hours ago
-
Justice Najafi nominated for appointment as Judge SCP2 hours ago