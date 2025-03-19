Police Thwart Arms Smuggling Attempt, Recover Weapons In Mardan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 19, 2025 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) In a successful operation, Sheikh Maltoon Police successfully foiled an arms smuggling attempt, arresting two suspects and recovering a significant cache of illegal weapons.
According to details, under the leadership of SHO Khaista Khan, the police executed a well-planned operation, apprehending suspects Mukhtiar, son of Wazir, and Zahoor, son of Siyaruddin, residents of Manga. During the search of their vehicle, authorities recovered 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 rifles, and 470 cartridges.
A case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway.
On the directives of DPO Mardan Zahoor Babar Afridi, the crackdown against illegal arms smuggling has been intensified to ensure public safety and curb criminal activities.
The successful operation highlights the police's commitment to maintaining law and order and preventing the spread of illegal weapons in the region.
Police have urged citizens to cooperate with law enforcement agencies to help create a safer environment for all.
