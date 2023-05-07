Police thwart bid to smuggle weapons

KOHAT, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) ::Police thwarted an attempt to smuggle weapons and recovered from a motor car in an operation on the Indus Highway, said police on Sunday.

In an intelligence-based operation, the alleged arms smuggler Muhammad Kaleem resident of Warana Mir Hasan Khel was arrested.

The weapons seized in the operation include one anti-aircraft gun, three Kalashnikovs and 2400 cartridges.

The successful operation was carried out by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station Islamuddin and his police team during checking near Tunnel Toll Plaza.

The case has been registered against the alleged accused involved in the smuggling of weapons.