Police thwart illegal land grab attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A police team led by SHO concerned intervened and thwarted an attempt by alleged land grabbers to occupy commercial land at Daira Deen Panah of tahsil Kot Addu, police said on Tuesday.

Rana Muhammad Saeed, Rana Naeem, Zahoor Ali and Abdul Ghaffar jointly owned 23 Kanal and 12 Marla commercial land that was under litigation and the court had issued an order to maintain the status quo.

On Tuesday, land grabbers Rana Muqeem accompanied by fifteen men besides some policemen, reached the site and placed a load of bricks in the canola-cultivated commercial land to build a structure to claim their occupation.

The owners, however, dialled 15 and recorded their complaint, and SHO Daira Deen Panah, accompanying a police team reached the site. He ordered both parties not to violate the court orders and maintain the status quo till the final decision of the case by the court after the owners showed him the court order.