UrduPoint.com

Police Thwart Illegal Land Grab Attempt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Police thwart illegal land grab attempt

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :A police team led by SHO concerned intervened and thwarted an attempt by alleged land grabbers to occupy commercial land at Daira Deen Panah of tahsil Kot Addu, police said on Tuesday.

Rana Muhammad Saeed, Rana Naeem, Zahoor Ali and Abdul Ghaffar jointly owned 23 Kanal and 12 Marla commercial land that was under litigation and the court had issued an order to maintain the status quo.

On Tuesday, land grabbers Rana Muqeem accompanied by fifteen men besides some policemen, reached the site and placed a load of bricks in the canola-cultivated commercial land to build a structure to claim their occupation.

The owners, however, dialled 15 and recorded their complaint, and SHO Daira Deen Panah, accompanying a police team reached the site. He ordered both parties not to violate the court orders and maintain the status quo till the final decision of the case by the court after the owners showed him the court order.

Related Topics

Police Kot Addu SITE Court

Recent Stories

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in ..

GTA to establish Taekwondo Centre of Excellence in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Elect ..

Athar Ayub Ch nominated president Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) Spo ..

47 minutes ago
 Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

Two levies personnel killed in checkpost attack

47 minutes ago
 Minister of Planning, Development and Special Init ..

Minister of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives (PD&SI), Prof. Ahsan I ..

43 minutes ago
 Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

Sports week kicks off at Turbat University

43 minutes ago
 Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan ..

Commissioner invites FCCI to participate in Jashan-e-Barahan

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.