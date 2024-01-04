Open Menu

Police Thwart Smuggling Attempt At Motorway Checkpoint

Umer Jamshaid Published January 04, 2024 | 08:03 PM

In a successful operation on Thursday, the police thwarted a weapons smuggling attempt at a motorway checkpoint

The timely intervention resulted in the apprehension of two suspects engaged in the illicit activity, with their vehicle being employed to transport weapons to Punjab province.

The timely intervention resulted in the apprehension of two suspects engaged in the illicit activity, with their vehicle being employed to transport weapons to Punjab province.

The seized items were comprised of 24 rifles, 13 pistols and an extensive stockpile of 8,000 cartridges of various calibers.

SP Rural Zafar Ahmad Khan commended the police for successful crackdown against criminals and anti-social elements.

He emphasized the dedication of police for maintaining public safety and preventing illegal activities.

