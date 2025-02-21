Open Menu

Police Thwart Smuggling Attempt Of NCP Goods

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The SITE Super Highway police station successfully intercepted a large consignment of non-custom-paid (NCP) goods being smuggled to Punjab.

According to a spokesperson for the District East Police on Friday, the police acted on a tip-off about the illicit activity.

The suspects, attempting to transport goods worth millions of rupees in a trailer, managed to flee the scene when police arrived.

However, the truck, bearing the registration number TLU-185, was seized along with a variety of smuggled items, including LED TVs, rolls of fabric, Iranian milk, and other NCP products.

The confiscated truck and goods are now in police custody and will be handed over to customs authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings.

