Police Thwart Terrorist Infiltration Attempt In Punjab's Border Area

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Police thwart terrorist infiltration attempt in Punjab's border area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The Punjab police successfully thwarted a terrorist infiltration attempt in the provincial border area of Dera Ghazi Khan on Wednesday.

According to Inspector General (IG) Punjab Usman Anwar, the terrorists targeted a check post, but were foiled by the vigilant law enforcement personnel.

In a video message, the IGP highlighted the crucial role of thermal imaging technology in tracking the movement of the terrorists. The police swiftly identified and monitored the infiltrators, enabling them to take timely and effective action against the impending threat, private news channels reported.

The terrorists faced intense firing from Punjab police forces, forcing them to retreat and ultimately preventing the attack on the check post.

