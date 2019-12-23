UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Tighten Security Of All 134 Churches In Sialkot District

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Mon 23rd December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Police tighten security of all 134 churches in Sialkot district

The police have further tightened security of all 134 churches in the district ahead of the Christmas Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The police have further tightened security of all 134 churches in the district ahead of the Christmas Day.

Sialkot District Police Officer (DPO) Capt. (retd) Mustansar Feroz said that police have been put on high alert to avoid any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, all churches have been decorated and illuminated in connection with Christmas Day celebrations.

The Christian community has completed all necessary arrangements to celebrate Christmas Day with traditional zeal, enthusiasm and religious fervour in Sialkot district.

