Police Tightened Noose Around Killers Of Girl: DPO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:50 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer (DPO) Khalid Sohail Friday said that they have tightened the grip around killers of three years old girl Hareem and appealed to the public for extending cooperation in curbing crime.

Protection of lives and properties of citizens was the responsibility of police and we would not let anyone create law and order situation here in the district, DPO said.

He said that Kohat police has been put on a high alert and increasing police patrolling activity in the district so that to nib the culprits involved in this inhuman crime.

He informed that forensic evidence has been collected which could certainly help in the investigation of arresting the murderers of Hareem.

More Stories From Pakistan

