Police tightening noose around kite sellers: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that police tightening noose around kite selling to prevent mishaps across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhry said that police tightening noose around kite selling to prevent mishaps across the region.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said that the officers concerned have been directed to launch a comprehensive crackdown against kite selling and flying under zero tolerance policy.

He said that the persons involved in manufacturing, selling and flying kites would be treated with iron hands.

He maintained that police have arrested 406 violators across the region and registered separate FIRs against them.

Police have also taken 32,113 kites and chemical thread into custody so far.