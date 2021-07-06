UrduPoint.com
Police Tightens Noose Around Drug Peddlers: SSP Operations

Tue 06th July 2021

Islamabad police have arrested several persons on the charges of drug-peddling as the department accelerated efforts to purge society of this menace, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Mustafa Tanvir on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have arrested several persons on the charges of drug-peddling as the department accelerated efforts to purge society of this menace, said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Mustafa Tanvir on Tuesday.

In a statement issued here, the SSP said a special intelligence-based campaign had been launched across the city, following directions of Inspector General of Police, Islamabad, Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Under the campaign, he said, special squads have been constituted headed by additional Superintendent of Police Islamabad Farhat Abbas Kazmi.

He was of the view that supply of drugs could not be cut completely until there was a demand in the society.

The youth including boys and girls were drug users, and urged the parents to keep check on their children.

The SSP said during the past two weeks, 63 persons involved in supplying drugs to youth were arrested, recovering 46 kilograms hashish, 1700 grams heroin, 1147 grams ice and 40 grams of cocaine, besides tranquilizers from the accused.

Mustafa Tanvir said few foreigners were also among the accused who caught red-handed.

He claimed that the police have broken the network of the drug suppliers and asked the citizens tohelp police identify those who were suspected to be involved in drug business.

