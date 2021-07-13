Police to add more sections in FIR in couple torture case: DIG

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have decided to add more sections of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) in couple harassment case which included wrongful confinement, sexual abuse and extortion.

The FIR of the couple harassment case was registered on July 6, 2021 at Golra police station on behalf of sub-inspector Syed Asim Ghafar, after which some of the suspects were traced and arrested. The FIR said the incident took place within Golra police station limits at an apartment building in sector E-11/2.

The case was registered under section 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 354A (assault or use of criminal force to woman and stripping her of her clothes), 506 (ii) (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the PPC.

Addressing a press conference, the Deputy Inspector General (Operations) Afzal Ahmed Kausar said that more sections of the PPC had been added to the case. These include Section 375-A, 375-D (rape), 384 (punishment for extortion), 342 (punishment for wrongful confinement), 114 (abettor present when offense is committed), 395 (punishment for dacoity); 496-A (enticing or taking away or detaining with criminal intent a woman) and 377-B (sexual abuse).

DIG Kausar said six suspects have been detained in the case so far, while two are yet to be arrested.

During the press conference, the DIG clarified that the new sections added to the FIR pertained to forcing the couple to indulge in an immoral act in front of everyone. "Some tv channels linked the new sections with confirmation of rape, which was a misinterpretation," he added.

This suggests that the addition of rape charges to the case is linked to other videos recovered from the suspects.

DIG (Operations) said the statement of the couple has also been recorded. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman and SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer were also present during the press conference at the Police Lines Headquarters.

He said the mobile phones of the main accused in the case, Usman Mirza have been recovered and were being sent for forensic test.

The DIG told the media that six persons including the main accused have been arrested in the case including Muhammad Usman Mirza, Farhan Khan, Atta ur Rehman, Adaras Butt, Umar Bilal and Mohib Khan.

He said that with the addition of new sections in the FIR, the case against the accused has become stronger.

He added that a case was also registered against Usman Mirza at Sihala police station. He also asked people that any person aggrieved by any act of the accused in this case might approach the police high ups for action against the abettors.

He said the brother of Usman Mirza was also involved in the crime and the police were trying to locate him. He informed that any one supporting the accused would not be spared.

Following directions of Inspector General Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, he said that investigation was being carried out by a special investigation team led by a SSP level officer as he showed his commitment to bring the culprits to justice.