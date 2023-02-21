UrduPoint.com

Police To Adopt Courteous Attitude Towards Citizens

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Police to adopt courteous attitude towards citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer has directed all traffic personnel to adopt a courteous attitude towards the citizens and road users as decent behavior is key to successful policing.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, special course was held with the purpose to brief policemen about decent policing measures. Chief Traffic Officer delivered a special lecture and urged the police officials of the traffic division to adopt a soft attitude toward citizens during interaction with them.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer stressed the need to improve the performance of the traffic division.

He directed to follow the operational codes of the force including equal implementation of law, polite attitude and ensure immediate help to the road users in case of any problem to them.

He said that indecent attitudes toward citizens cannot be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be ensured against those accused of rude or indecent dealing. Islamabad Capital Police is the model police force and its functioning would be further improved as per the vision of IGP Islamabad, he added.

He said discipline in any force is crucial for its success and it ensures respect among the citizens. He directed the personnel to ensure a decent attitude while interacting with citizens as a good image is key to success of any force.

He said that a courteous attitude with the public was our first slogan and ITP would have to uphold its better image through decency in policing matters.

