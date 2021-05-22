UrduPoint.com
Police To Adopt Courteous Attitude With Public

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:38 PM

Police to adopt courteous attitude with public

Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all police officials to adopt courteous attitude with people and enhance coordination with citizens for effective policing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all police officials to adopt courteous attitude with people and enhance coordination with citizens for effective policing.

He made these directions while chairing a meeting held to review the law and order and was attended by police officials and jawans at Rescue 15, said a press release.

The SSP (Operations) directed all police officials to ensure decent behavior with people whether on duty at their offices, police stations or checking points. He said that coordination with citizens should be enhanced through effective policing measures. He directed to ensure effective patrolling and checking at police pickets.

He asked to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders and drug peddlers. He said that all SHOs and Investigation Officers should be assigned task to ensure arrests of proclaimed offenders. He directed to ensure discipline and work with honesty as Allah has given them opportunity to serve the masses.

He directed the police officials to brief their subordinate staff before sending them to duty.

The SSP (Operations) asked to encourage those showing good performance.

He also issued directions to all police officials to visit crime scene themselves and address public complaints on priority basis.

Dr Syed Mustafa Tanveer warned police officers that misbehavior with the public, corruption and discrimination between rich and poor would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said self-respect of visitors at police station must be maintained and they will be treated in best way. The grievances of public should be resolved on merit basis without any discrimination.

"We all have to work as a team to protect the public lives and properties," the SSP remarked.

He asked the SHOs to ensure timely registration of FIRs to provide justice to the victims at earliest. The SSP said under investigation cases should be completed as soon as possible.

He said zero tolerance policy should be adopted against person involved in street crimes and intensify actions against habitual criminals. SSP said countermeasures should be adopted to prevent disputes in rural areas, besides implementing snap checking in slums. All out efforts would be ensured to provide justice to the common man and public complaints would be resolved at the level of police station, he added.

