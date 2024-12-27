Police to adopt zero tolerance against law breakers on new-year night

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) The district police have evolved a comprehensive security plan to deal with iron hands against the elements found involved taking law into their hands on the occasion of New Year night.

A police spokesperson said here Friday that strict directions have been passed on to the circle police officers concerned especially Station House Officers (SHOs) to take stern legal action without discrimination against those who were found displaying weapons, aerial firing, wheelie, drinking etc.

He further directed the SHOs to launch an awareness campaign among the public and display banners inscribed with necessary instructions regarding the prohibition of display of weapons, aerial firing, and one-wheeling at public places of the city, in addition to making announcements at mosques. He warned that no compromise would be made on any negligence in this regard.