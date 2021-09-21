UrduPoint.com

Police To Arrest PIMS' Girl Abuser

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 11:33 PM

Police to arrest PIMS' girl abuser

Islamabad police would soon arrest the accused involved in abuse of a girl at the parking lot of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital

Spokesperson of Islamabad police here on Tuesday said that a case has been registered in Karachi company police station on the request of the victim girl against the accused.

The victim girl, he said, has also undergone medical test. Police teams are conducting raids to arrest the accused, he added.

