Police to be deployed at BRT stations, corridors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :Trans Peshawar, the company to manage the operations of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) on Saturday decided to deploy police personnel at BRT stations and corridors for security purposes.

After an incident of skirmishes with guards of BRT station by some people the other day, the Trans Peshawar has contacted police officers for deployment of police at sensitive spots to avert recurrence of such incidence in future.

According to SSP Operations Peshawar, initially 250 police personnel would be deployed at different BRT stations and corridors.

He said police would also be deployed at BRT Central Command Station in Chamkani.