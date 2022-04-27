UrduPoint.com

Police To Beef Up Security On Eid Days

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2022 | 06:50 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Sukkur Police has issued security plan to beef up security in order to avert any untoward incident on Eid-ul-Fitr.

A spokesman of the police department told that police employees would be deputed at all Eid congregation sites at least 3 hours before Eid prayers while a separate parking site would also be set up for vehicle at appropriate distance from the Eid gathering.

Special security arrangements have been made for Eid prayers in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki and other districts of the Sukkur division.

The SSPs of these districts had already canceled the leaves of police personnel and directed them to join duties at their respective police stations.

More Stories From Pakistan

