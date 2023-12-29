Open Menu

Police To Book Suspects Involved In Aerial Firing Under 302 If Deaths Occur

Muhammad Irfan Published December 29, 2023 | 09:06 PM

The Hyderabad police have asked that the people indulging in the celebratory aerial firing during New Year's night should avoid that risk-ridden celebration which often claims precious human lives

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) The Hyderabad police have asked that the people indulging in the celebratory aerial firing during New Year's night should avoid that risk-ridden celebration which often claims precious human lives.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the police would register an FIR under section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code against the persons who were found responsible for the deaths of other people caused by the aerial firing.

The police requested the responsible citizens to report to 15 madadgar police if they came across the people indulging in celebratory firing.

