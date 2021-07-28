UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police To Celebrate Aug 1 As Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Police to celebrate Aug 1 as Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has announced to celebrate 1st August as "Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police" of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every year.

According to a press release issued here, soon after the announcement, IGP chaired a video conference to finalize arrangements of the Ghaziyan of Police Day. All Regional Police Officers were attended the meeting.

The IGP said that all the ghazis had fought to establish permanent peace in the province and they had never cared about their lives.

People normally pay homage to martyrs and tend to forget their ghazis, who have survived serious injuries.

He said that police leadership has decided to acknowledge their services by celebrating 1st August as their day.

The IGP directed police officers to remain in touch with these brave policemen and to resolve their problems.

He further directed the Regional Police Officers to invite all the ghazis and their families in specially arranged programmes in connection with Yum-e-Ghaziyan Police. He asked the officers to reward handsomely their jawans and officers.

A special desk has been established to attend to the issues of Ghazis. The officers were asked to monitor closely the performance of the desk.

The IGP reiterated his belief that such events had a positive effect on the morale of the force. He pledged that the services of the Ghazis would never be forgotten.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed August All

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Criminal Court convicts 9 accused, 6 com ..

6 minutes ago

Noor Mukadam murder case: Ex-ambassador launch cam ..

21 minutes ago

DP World reports strong volume growth of 17.1% in ..

22 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre allows trucks to use A ..

52 minutes ago

Uzbekistan sees record daily COVID-19 cases since ..

26 minutes ago

EPA issues legal notice to Rawal Hospital for poor ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.