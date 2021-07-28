Police to celebrate Aug 1 as Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Moazzam Jah Ansari has announced to celebrate 1st August as "Youm-e-Ghaziyan Police" of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa every year.

According to a press release issued here, soon after the announcement, IGP chaired a video conference to finalize arrangements of the Ghaziyan of Police Day. All Regional Police Officers were attended the meeting.

The IGP said that all the ghazis had fought to establish permanent peace in the province and they had never cared about their lives.

People normally pay homage to martyrs and tend to forget their ghazis, who have survived serious injuries.

He said that police leadership has decided to acknowledge their services by celebrating 1st August as their day.

The IGP directed police officers to remain in touch with these brave policemen and to resolve their problems.

He further directed the Regional Police Officers to invite all the ghazis and their families in specially arranged programmes in connection with Yum-e-Ghaziyan Police. He asked the officers to reward handsomely their jawans and officers.

A special desk has been established to attend to the issues of Ghazis. The officers were asked to monitor closely the performance of the desk.

The IGP reiterated his belief that such events had a positive effect on the morale of the force. He pledged that the services of the Ghazis would never be forgotten.