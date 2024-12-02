Open Menu

Police To Constitute Special Squads For Action Against Signal Violators

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

The Police would constitute special squads to further accelerate efforts to ensure implementation of traffic laws and take strict action against those involved in violation of red-signal in the federal capital

The spokesperson of police said on Monday that a special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads were performing duties at main roads and boulevards of the city and taking action against the violators.

Efforts are underway to ensure a disciplined traffic system in the city. 

 

On the occasion, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Islamabad Muhammad Sarfraz Virk directed the Islamabad Traffic Police Zonal DSPs to ensure the implementation on traffic rules and regulations irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He further said the Islamabad Police was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issued traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure a safe road environment in the capital and secure the lives of the people.

The education wing also directed to give awareness to the road users about traffic laws and Islamabad Police FM Radio 92.4 to air special programs in this regard.

