UrduPoint.com

Police To Construct 50 New Quarters For Female Cops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Police to construct 50 new quarters for female cops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Police have got administrative approval for the construction of 50 new houses for lady cops and two new barracks for police personnel.

According to the police spokesman on Thursday, the police obtained administrative approval about 50 new quarters for lady police personnel and two barracks for 480 male personnel.

He said that all possible efforts were being made for the welfare of the personnel and Chief Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan had taken several steps in that regard.

He said, "Such gestures will boost the morale of the force and it is the top priority to ensure the best facilities for the personnel of all wings.

" The spokesman said, "A state-of-the-art first National Police Hospital of 100 beds has been already approved and construction work will be started soon." He said the much-awaited plan of the hospital got the go-ahead with the special interest of Federal Minister for Development and Planning Ahsan Iqbal and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan who highlighted the issue of the lack of a hospital for the police service in the country.

The IGP approved the project for the Islamabad Police with a capacity of 100 beds.

"The construction of residential flats for doctors and paramedics is also part of the project," he maintained.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Ahsan Iqbal Interior Minister Rana SanaUllah Male Nasir All Best Top

Recent Stories

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non- ..

US Embassy in Islamabad announces Increase in Non-Immigrant Visa fees

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches f ..

Imran Khan under pressure as deadline approaches for suspects’ handover

14 minutes ago
 FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious fre ..

FO rejects ill-informed US report on religious freedom in Pakistan

32 minutes ago
 IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illega ..

IHC declares Shah Mahmood Qureshi's arrest 'illegal'

2 hours ago
 Discussion only way to resolve political issues: D ..

Discussion only way to resolve political issues: Defence Minister

2 hours ago
 MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentiv ..

MoIAT to showcase business opportunities, incentives at ‘Make it in the Emirat ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.