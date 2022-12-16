UrduPoint.com

Police To Continue Cooperation With ABAD: IGP Sindh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 16, 2022 | 10:05 PM

Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sindh

Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said the police is fully cooperating with the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and would continue in the future to address ABAD members' concerns on law and order and deal with those elements disrupting the housing, construction problems.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said the police is fully cooperating with the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and would continue in the future to address ABAD members' concerns on law and order and deal with those elements disrupting the housing, construction problems.

He was addressing a condolence meeting held at ABAD House to pay tribute to ABAD's former senior vice chairman Sohail Warind for his meritorious services to ABAD, the housing and construction industry, and the general public, said ABAD statement.

Son of Sohail Warind Arhal Sohail, brothers Javed Warind and Aslam Warind, chief of Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Patron-in-Chief of ABAD's Allied Panel and former chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman Altaf Tai, Senior Vice Chairman Khawar Munir, Vice Chairman Nadeem Jeewa, Chairman Southern Region Raheel Rinch, former chairmen Anwar Gagai, Junaid Ashraf Taloo, Hanif Gohar, Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Fayyaz Ilyas, Hanif Memon and Deputy Chief of CPLC Shaukat Malik and a large number of ABAD members, relatives and friends of Sohail Warind were also present.

IGP, paying tribute to Sohail Warind, said he had 20-year relations with Sohail Warind and during that period he found him a very good human being and sincere for to work.

Late Sohail always came to him for solutions to ABAD members' problems and of allottees.

ABAD's Patron-In-Chief and former chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said the death of Sohail Warind was a great loss to ABAD.

He was always eager and ready to struggle for the solution to the problems facing the members and the allottees.

Now, Sohail is not with us, and the IGP be kind to appoint a Focal Person for the resolution of ABAD members' issues relating to law and order.

He announced that in recognition of his meritorious services ABAD had named its conference hall after the late Sohail.

Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai said Sohail Warind was an asset for ABAD and it would be difficult to fill his vacuum. He always remained on his toes to solve the members' problems as Senior Vice Chairman and Convener of the Law and Order sub-committee.

Vice chairman Nadeem Jeewa, Chairman of Southern Region Raheel Rinch, President of All Pakistan Memon Federation, and others also spoke.

Chief of Syallani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui led dua-e-maghfirat for Sohail Warind.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Resolution Police Law And Order All Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta ..

Inaugural ceremony for establishment of CUI Quetta Campus held

3 minutes ago
 Candlelight vigil organized for martyrs in Hyderab ..

Candlelight vigil organized for martyrs in Hyderabad

3 minutes ago
 Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in next 24 ..

Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in next 24 hours: PMD

3 minutes ago
 UN Credentials Committee Delays Decision on Afghan ..

UN Credentials Committee Delays Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation ..

3 minutes ago
 NASA launches satellite for landmark study of Eart ..

NASA launches satellite for landmark study of Earth's water

14 minutes ago
 Ahmed and Ansar look forceful in Pakistan Open Gol ..

Ahmed and Ansar look forceful in Pakistan Open Golf

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.