Police to continue cooperation with ABAD: IGP Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said the police is fully cooperating with the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and would continue in the future to address ABAD members' concerns on law and order and deal with those elements disrupting the housing, construction problems.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon on Friday said the police is fully cooperating with the Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD) and would continue in the future to address ABAD members' concerns on law and order and deal with those elements disrupting the housing, construction problems.

He was addressing a condolence meeting held at ABAD House to pay tribute to ABAD's former senior vice chairman Sohail Warind for his meritorious services to ABAD, the housing and construction industry, and the general public, said ABAD statement.

Son of Sohail Warind Arhal Sohail, brothers Javed Warind and Aslam Warind, chief of Saylani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqi, Patron-in-Chief of ABAD's Allied Panel and former chairman Mohsin Sheikhani, Chairman Altaf Tai, Senior Vice Chairman Khawar Munir, Vice Chairman Nadeem Jeewa, Chairman Southern Region Raheel Rinch, former chairmen Anwar Gagai, Junaid Ashraf Taloo, Hanif Gohar, Muhammad Hassan Bakshi, Fayyaz Ilyas, Hanif Memon and Deputy Chief of CPLC Shaukat Malik and a large number of ABAD members, relatives and friends of Sohail Warind were also present.

IGP, paying tribute to Sohail Warind, said he had 20-year relations with Sohail Warind and during that period he found him a very good human being and sincere for to work.

Late Sohail always came to him for solutions to ABAD members' problems and of allottees.

ABAD's Patron-In-Chief and former chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said the death of Sohail Warind was a great loss to ABAD.

He was always eager and ready to struggle for the solution to the problems facing the members and the allottees.

Now, Sohail is not with us, and the IGP be kind to appoint a Focal Person for the resolution of ABAD members' issues relating to law and order.

He announced that in recognition of his meritorious services ABAD had named its conference hall after the late Sohail.

Chairman ABAD Altaf Tai said Sohail Warind was an asset for ABAD and it would be difficult to fill his vacuum. He always remained on his toes to solve the members' problems as Senior Vice Chairman and Convener of the Law and Order sub-committee.

Vice chairman Nadeem Jeewa, Chairman of Southern Region Raheel Rinch, President of All Pakistan Memon Federation, and others also spoke.

Chief of Syallani Welfare Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui led dua-e-maghfirat for Sohail Warind.