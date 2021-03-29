UrduPoint.com
Police To Continue Crackdown Against Criminals :SSP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Senior Supretendent of Police (SSP)(Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir on Monday said crackdown against criminals would continue to bring prepetrators to justice.

All the available resources would be used to reduce crimes in the city, he said, a news release said.

Meanwhile, the police arrested 16 outlaws including four members of bike lifters and recovered stolen motorbikes, narcotic and weapons from their possession.

Deputy Supretendent of Police (DSP) Mubarik ali constituted special police teams under the supervision of SHO Shams colony Aamir Abbas along with other officials.

This team arrested four bike lifters namely Ahmed Hussain, Hamza, Abdullah and Yousaf and recovered two stolen motorbikes and weapons from their possession.

Likewise, Koral police arrested three accused and recovered stolen valuable from their possession.

Ramana police arrested accused Noor Muhammad and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Similarly, Sihala police arrested two accused Wasif Saleem and Muhammad and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Bhara Kahu police arrested accused Qamer and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested accused Israr Hussain and recovered 220 gram Ice from him.

Lohibher police arrested Sulman and recovered 260 gram hashish from him. Aabpara police arrested Majid and recovered 145 gram hashish from him. Secretariat police arrested three accused Riaz, Liaqat and Muritala(Nigerian) and recovered 237 gram ice and 110 gram hashish from their possession.

Cases have been register against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.

