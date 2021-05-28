Police to continue crackdown against criminals: says SSP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Mustafa Tanvir on Friday said crackdown against criminals would continue to bring perpetrators to justice.

All-out efforts were being ensured to reduce crime in the city, he said in a statement issued here.

Meanwhile, Saddar Zone police arrested five members of three criminal gangs and recovered snatched cash, mobile phones, gold ornaments, valuables motorbikes and weapons used in crime.

As per details, SP (Saddar- zone) Farooq Amjad Butter constituted police teams under supervision of SDPO Saddar Circle Sajjad Bukhari Including SHO Tarnol police station Inspector Asjad Mehmood and other police officials. The teams ensured high vigilance in the area and succeeded to nab two persons involved in various dacoity incidents on Islamabad Highway.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Usman and Faseeh Saood and recovered motorbike and pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Moreover, SHO Golra police Sub –Inspectors Asim Ghafar and Asim Zahidi along with other officials succeeded to nab two persons involved in various snatching incident at sector G-13.

The accused were identified as Naveed Hayat and Shams-ur-Rehman and recovered snatched cash, gold ornaments, motorbike and pistols along with ammunition from their possession, while investigation is underway from them.

Further-more SHO Karachi company Sub-Inspector Asif and ASI Imran Haider arrested a wanted member of house burgles gang identified as Qasim Ali.