Police to continue operations for drugs elimination: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Inam Ghani said that cooperation and joint efforts of law-enforcement agencies were crucial for eradicating drug-trafficking networks from society and protecting the young generation from the scourge of drugs.

In this regard, Punjab Police would continue information sharing and intelligence-based joint operations with other agencies, adding that the purpose of the joint operations was to set a precedent for the anti social elements of society involved in the heinous business of drug-trafficking. The Punjab Police would always be active in fulfilling this important national responsibility with full vigor, he promised.

He said that eradication of drug-traffickers was the common responsibility of all to keep the young generation away from the scourge of drugs so they would continue such efforts on priority basis in different places of the province especially around educational institutions and student hostels.

He expressed these views while presiding over a joint meeting of the Punjab Police and Excise Department with the Secretary Excise at the Central Police Office here Tuesday to eradicate drug trafficking.

During the meeting, the Narcotics Wing of Excise Department and Punjab Police agreed on joint efforts to eradicate drug dealers from the society, while the IG Punjab assured the Secretary Excise of cooperation at all levels in the efforts to eradicate drugs.

Secretary Excise Waqas Ali Mehmood thanked the Punjab police for providing all-round cooperation by the IG Punjab.

DG Narcotics Masood ul Haq, Additional IG Establishment Azhar Hameed Khokhar, Additional IG Operations, Sahibzada Shehzad Sultan, DIG Legal, Jawad Mehmood Dogar and AIG Operations, Ghazi Salahuddin and other officers were also present.